James Gunn’s new statements confirm the biggest fears of fans

After showing you the new look of Gamora from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, let’s go back to talking about the third cinecomic of the MCU directed by James Gunn on the occasion of the new statements by the director himself, which would seem to allude to the veracity of some rumors that have appeared on the web over the last year and are decidedly sinister for fans of the franchise.

Among the rumors circulated about the film, the scariest concerned the potential death of some of the most beloved characters, with Rocket Raccoon And Drax in pole position. In truth, none of them can be considered completely safe and the filmmaker’s words seem to confirm this:

“This is the end for us, it will be the last time people will see this team of Guardians. It’s something big, very big but also very dark and different than what the public might expect. I just want to be true to the characters and the story, giving the audience the conclusion they deserve. It’s always a little scary but I’m doing my best. “

In essence, therefore, Gunn’s words seem to be quite clear: if this is the last time for the team as we know it, it means that the Guardians may also return in the future, but in this case it seems obvious that they will do it with a completely new formation or, at least, lacking some of their members. Basically, the biggest confirmation is that yes, for at least one of the protagonists, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the last film. But who will it be?

In the meantime, we remind you that the cinecomic will also mark the debut in the MCU of Will Poulter in the role of Adam Warlock, a character who, for those unfamiliar with him, is an artificial human being created by the scientists of the Enclave. His story is originally linked to that of the Fantastic Four and, in the course of his adventures, the hero also clashed with Thor and had to deal with the Guardians of the Galaxy, in particular with Gamora.

In the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 we will also find Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn And Chukwudi Iwuji.

The release is set for May 5, 2023, although first we will find the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, which is scheduled for release on July 8, 2022.

Source: Deadline

