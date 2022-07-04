James Harden and Joel Embiid torn with Drake and the rookies!

The Sixers have been pretty quiet in the market so far, with the only notable arrival being that of PJ Tucker. A decision that delights James Harden and Joel Embiid, who will be able to rely on the experience of the 2021 champion, and to celebrate, the three had a huge party with Drake!

After a very turbulent first few hours, with in particular the XXL exchange of Rudy Gobert in Minnesota, which is still a lot of talk due to the crazy compensation dropped by the Timberwolves, the Free Agency has calmed down slightly and everyone seems to be waiting for the outcome of the cases Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. All the franchises are waiting, with the hope of being able to make the decisive offer.

Among the teams interested in the point guard are the Lakers, where LeBron James would pressure his leaders to mount a large-scale exchange. It remains to be seen whether Sean Marks will agree to a package centered around Russell Westbrook, so the style does not necessarily stick with Ben Simmons. But the Purple and Gold have competition, and in particular that of the Mavericks and the Sixers according to the latest information from the United States.

Joel Embiid and James Harden celebrate the first signings!

To succeed, the leaders of Philadelphia would have to agree to sacrifice the promising Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris, as well as several Draft picks, which is significant only a few months after the trade for James Harden… In any case, the situation does not seem to worry the latter, nor Joel Embiid, who were seen drunk in the evening with Drake, Meek Mill, and especially the new recruit PJ Tucker. The integration is going wonderfully well.

#Drake & #LilBaby performing in the Hamptons at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July Party 👀 pic.twitter.com/8DzM1hfMh5 — Respectful Rap (@RapRespectful) July 4, 2022

On this national holiday weekend across the Atlantic, James Harden, Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker were invited to the beautiful districts of New York State, to attend a “party in white” with Meek Mill, Drake and Lil Baby, very close friends of the Barbu. And when we see the huge bottle of champagne in the hands of the Sixers rookie, we say to ourselves that the stay must have been particularly watered. What better way to bond in a team?

James Harden has just found PJ Tucker, a valuable player on the field, and very fit outside in the evenings. We understand better why the chemistry between the two is so good. It remains to be seen whether they will still hold up with age.