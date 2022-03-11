James Harden beats Reggie Miller’s 3-point mark and is now third all-time

James Harden became the third-leading 3-point shooter in NBA history during Thursday’s game against his former team, the Brooklyn Nets.

‘La Barba’ entered the game held at the Wells Fargo Center with 2,560 three-pointers tied with the Indiana Pacers legend after accumulating the same figure in the March 7 game against the Chicago Bulls when he went 1-5 from ‘Saturno’ and finished the night with 3-7 in triples to leave his mark at 2 thousand 563.

Miller, who played all 18 seasons of his professional career with the Pacers, had 2,560 shots from the arc to occupy, as of Thursday, the third place among the best 3-point shooters of all time, surpassed by Ray Allen (2 thousand 973) and by Stephen Curry, who at the moment has 3 thousand 102.

Unlike Miller, Harden needed three fewer seasons to reach and exceed 2,560 baskets from the arc, as he is in his 15th in the League. One of his most productive seasons in that sense was 2018-19 when he was part of the Houston Rockets and made 378 shots of 1028 attempts, for a 36.8% effectiveness rate, the highest of his career.

🚨We started the activity breaking records!🚨@JHarden13 surpasses Reggie Miller to become the third leading 3-point shooter in NBA history. #NBA75. pic.twitter.com/4iKz1QRFRJ – NBA MEXICO (@NBAMEX) March 11, 2022

Harden needed 926 games to reach 2,560 three-pointers, his effectiveness percentage from the arc is 36%; Miller reached that number in 1,389 games. His effectiveness was 39%.

The historic triple 2 thousand 561 of the former OKC, Rockets and Nets came in the first quarter with 7:00 minutes on the game clock.

At the end of the game that the 76ers lost, ‘La Barba’ left with a discreet performance of 11 units, product of 3-7 from the arc, 2-2 in free kicks and a poor 3-17 from the field; Furthermore, he had 6 rebounds, 5 assists and two steals.