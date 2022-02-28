James Harden has already achieved something in the Sixers that has not been done since Allen Iverson

James Harden has just two games with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he managed to pull off something that hadn’t been done since Allen Iverson.

Philadelphia 76ers punched the table in the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA)) when he finally traded to Ben Simmons on the deadline for transfers to Brooklyn Nets in order to get james harden.

Finally, one of the novels that started in the last few days was finished. Playoffs. And so, the Sixers became great candidates for many, since La Barba will form one of the most fearsome duos in the entire league along with the favorite for the MVP, Joel Embid.

And Harden wasted no time at all. Now with the number #1 on his jersey, his debut was delayed until after the all star gamebut the wait was worth it, because so far they have two resounding victories in two games played between Embiid and Harden.

And not only that, but his numbers were sensational: 27 points, 8 rebounds and 12 assists in his first game as a Sixer against minnesota timberwolvesand a triple-double against New York Knicks from 29, 10 and 16. Also, it starts appearing in achievements with Allen Iverson.

James Harden has already achieved something that no one since Allen Iverson had been able to

The current escort already has something to compare with one of the greatest idols of the franchise: According to the account of sport center On Instagram, Harden is the first Philadelphia player to have 15 points and 10 assists. in one half party since I did Iverson in 2006.