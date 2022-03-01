James Harden makes history with the Sixers

Getty James Harden now with the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers they are 2-0 during the James Harden Era. The 10-time All-Star led his new team to a 125-109 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. It was a beautiful thing to see.

Harden recorded his first triple-double in a Sixers uniform: 29 points, 10 rebounds, 16 assists. The point guard did it on 8/14 shots and hit 10/10 from the free throw line. Harden also had five steals in large part to become the first player in franchise history with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists and five steals in a game. He also became the first player from Allen Iverson in recording 15 points and 10 assists in the first half.

The scary part? Harden doesn’t even know the Sixers’ offense yet.

“I really only know a couple of plays, I’m just winging it, honestly,” Harden told reporters, via rich hofman“and just trying to make the best decision as far as my ability to create plays on every possession.”

Asked if he heard the cheers from the Sixers fans when he grabbed his 10th rebound to record the triple-double late in the fourth quarter, Harden laughed. He definitely did.

“Everyone told me to get it. I didn’t know why,” Harden said. “Ten rebounds? Okay, whatever. He was so focused on winning the game and just trying to play well and get guys involved and do things on each and every possession.”

James Harden Sixer career: 27 PTS | 8 SBR | AST 12 | 58 FG% | 71 3P%

29 PTS | 10 SBR | AST 16 | 57 FG% | 43 3P% He is the first player in NBA history with 25p/10a in his first 2 games with a new team. pic.twitter.com/LS7xM8FzJv — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 27, 2022

Harden makes a hilarious Instagram post after the win

After two games, Harden is beginning to show his personality. First, he showed a new way to celebrate joel embiid scorecard that quickly went viral; then he Californian native shared one funny instagram post. In it, Harden can be seen falling backwards into the Sixers’ bench chairs. He captioned it: “Drunk at the bar!” Perfect. He understands Philly.

It’s all smiles for everyone in the Sixers’ locker room these days. Harden’s arrival has made them a legitimate championship contender as he and Embiid generate “scary minutes” regularly. Pay attention to the future Hall of Famer who was recently inducted into the 75th anniversary team.

“I’m still not satisfied,” Harden said. “I still don’t feel comfortable. Once it’s all said and done and I’m out of the game, I want to be up there with the best. Top 75 is a great start.”

Harden’s presence has opened up wide shots for all of his teammates, especially Embiid. The All-Star center finished with 37 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 blocks against New York. Literally unstoppable.

“Unstoppable. I mean, what can you really do?” Embiid said. “He’s a great passer and he’s someone who gets a lot of attention, so you have to make a decision, do you stay with me? Or do you stay with him?

That’s a tough decision to make at the time. And Harden and Embiid are even scarier in transition.

Harden Ready to ‘Turn On’ at Wells Fargo Center

The Sixers have two days off before returning to the friendly confines of the Wells Fargo Center. They will mark their return at 7:30 p.m. on March 2 when they face the Knicks for the rematch. It will mark Harden’s first game against the Philadelphia faithful, and he couldn’t be more excited to show them what everyone believes is the missing piece to the championship puzzle.

“We’re extremely confident with the group that we have,” Harden said, via John Clark. “I’m looking forward to Wednesday, man. Tonight felt like we were in Philly, but that crowd… it’s going to be exciting to be there, and I’m ready for that.”

