James leans towards Liverpool for the Champions League final

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet on May 28 at the Stade de France to meet the champion of this edition of the Champions League and James Rodríguez already has his favourite. Despite his past in the White House, Al Rayyan’s steering wheel He wants the title to go to the Reds for one reason: his compatriot and Colombia teammate, Luis Díaz.

“I want Liverpool to be champion, I have many friends at Real Madrid and it is a difficult team for this type of match, but I want Lucho to win (Díaz)”, said the attacking midfielder during a Twitch stream in which he was accompanied by Angellot Caro, the ’10’ of the Colombian Futsal National Team, and Jaime Echenique, the first Colombian to debut in the NBA.

James spent four seasons spread over two stages at Real Madrid, in which he won the 2015/16 and 2016/17 editions of the Champions League, although without minutes in the finals in Milan and Cardiff against Atlético de Madrid and Juventus, respectively.

Waiting for the market to define its future

One of the questions from his followers referred to his future and a possible return to European football, to which the ’10’ of the Colombian National Team replied: “In a few days the market opens, we’ll see… And wherever they want me, I go. Going back to the elite is a possibility. We’ll see who wants this lefty”.

In the last few weeks it became known that Rodríguez would have communicated to Al Rayyan his desire to leave the club so his return to Europe begins to sound and West Ham United would be one of the possible destinations of the ’10’.

James closed the season in Qatar with 15 games played between the local League and the Copa del Príncipe, 13 of them as a starter, and five goals. However, physical problems prevented him from having more continuity and he did not have minutes in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, in which Al Rayyan qualified for the round of 16 by finishing with 13 points in the Group. A, the same as the defending champion, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia.