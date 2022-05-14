Entertainment

James Mangold is preparing a Buster Keaton biopic

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read

Buster Keaton started out as a child performer in vaudeville, then made it big with his shorts, then directed masterpieces like The engineer of the General.

In recent times, it has become fashionable in Hollywood to shoot films about classic movie stars. For example, Chris Evans will play Gene Kellyin a production developed by John Logan

James Mangold has directed Le Mans ’66, among other titles. It deals with the first installment of the saga of Indiana Jones that does not have as a director Steve Spielberg. But King Midas is still involved as a producer, unlike George Lucas, who has been involved in the four previous Indiana Jones films, and is now retired. In the new film of the adventurous archaeologist, Harrison Ford will be accompanied by Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

It has transpired that the veteran composer John Williams, who will be in charge of the soundtrack, as in the previous films. It is planned that indiana jones 5 opens worldwide on June 30, 2023, a year later than initially planned.

Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and stay up to date with all film premieres in Decine21.com.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Martín Fierro 2022 Awards: what will happen to the 2020 productions

7 mins ago

Marcela Tinayre explained the origin of her viral audio: “I’m going with the worst of the waves”

19 mins ago

Kenan Thompson ditches wedding ring at Hard Rock Hotel opening after breakup

31 mins ago

Fans Suggest Johnny Depp’s Daughter Replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button