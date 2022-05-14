James Mangold is preparing a Buster Keaton biopic
In recent times, it has become fashionable in Hollywood to shoot films about classic movie stars. For example, Chris Evans will play Gene Kellyin a production developed by John Logan
James Mangold has directed Le Mans ’66, among other titles. It deals with the first installment of the saga of Indiana Jones that does not have as a director Steve Spielberg. But King Midas is still involved as a producer, unlike George Lucas, who has been involved in the four previous Indiana Jones films, and is now retired. In the new film of the adventurous archaeologist, Harrison Ford will be accompanied by Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson.
It has transpired that the veteran composer John Williams, who will be in charge of the soundtrack, as in the previous films. It is planned that indiana jones 5 opens worldwide on June 30, 2023, a year later than initially planned.
Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and stay up to date with all film premieres in Decine21.com.