James McAvoy forced to destroy his copy of The Elder Scrolls to stop playing

The Hollywood actor James McAvoy revealed that he had an addiction to the hugely popular fantasy RPG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and was only able to free himself from his obsession by completely destroying his copy of the record. McAvoy recalled this experience in a recent interview with Forbes. The actor, known for his starring roles in M. Night Shyamalan’s films, Split and Glass, and for playing Charles Xavier for three of Fox’s X-Men films, developed a deep affinity with Oblivion at the time of his exit. This great passion began to monopolize his time and interfere with his work. To break his addiction, McAvoy said he destroyed the game and then resumed after ten years.

James McAvoy and his gambling addiction The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

In 2007, the year after the launch of Oblivion, McAvoy discovered the game while filming Becoming Jane alongside Anne Hathaway. “My partner at the time bought me an Xbox 360 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion”McAvoy said. “It was a kind of game that I always liked as a kid: RPGs, Zelda, Secret of Mana, all that kind of thing. For example, I love fantasy role-playing games ”. McAvoy loved the game so much that he began to devote countless hours to it after each day of shooting. He realized he had a problem when he found himself awake playing until 4:00, despite needing to wake up at 6:00 to start shooting his scenes.

James McAvoy he said that once the game kept him awake until 5:30 am, and this was the moment when he finally thought: “This game is sending me to Oblivion“. McAvoy then removed the game from his Xbox, placed it on the gas stove, and lit the fire. “I put the record on the stove and watched it like, like, sing and melt a little. And I was like, ‘Well we’re done, we’re done, never again!’ “

Loading... Advertisements

After ten years the passion is back

After breaking free from his addiction, McAvoy spent the next decade completely avoiding video games, focusing on his career and family. Eventually, he went back to playing it, but admits it’s a much healthier pastime for him now. His son and his love of football gradually led him to play FIFA games, and what you play online like Call of Duty: Warzone they helped him keep in touch with his friends.