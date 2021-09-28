James McAvoy on comeback as Professor X | Cinema

During an interview with Collider,spoke of the possibility of returning to interpreting, even if he hinted that he was “okay”.

Here is the actor’s opinion:

I feel I have explored not everything, because there is always more definitely, but quite a lot of the Professor X, and so I’m pretty happy with everything I’ve drawn from the character. I’m not saying I’d never go back to playing it and so on, because never say never, as James Bond once said, I think. But anyway, I’m not pawing and I won’t be broken and desperate if it doesn’t happen again.

The last time we saw it James McAvoy as Xavier he was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

This is the synopsis:

Telepath Jean Gray develops incredible psychic powers that corrupt her mind, transforming her into the terrifying Black Phoenix. Novice X-men, Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Quicksilver ( Evan Peters) join forces with the indomitable Mystica (Jennifer Lawrence) and the unpredictable Magneto, now leading a group of mutants from the island of Genosha, to save their friend’s life.

The film features James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters, Kodi-Smit McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, Lamar Johnson, Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain.