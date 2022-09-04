James McAvoy revealed details of Angelina Jolie

James McAvoy He is one of the most established artists in Hollywood. Through his participation in the superhero saga “X-Men”, he has earned a place in the world of cinema. His performances have stood out and have earned respect and appreciation from the public and critics.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie has been listed on several occasions as the sexiest woman in the world. She has directed several films that captured the hearts of critics or film experts. Her name has gained popularity as it relates to the separation process that she carried out with actor Brad Pitt.

Now James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie have become a trend, since the Scottish actor gave some somewhat controversial statements. Through an interview, he recounted all the moments he shared with Angelina Jolie in 2008. These two performers shared the screen in the action film entitled “Wanted”, a film project directed by Timur Bekmambetov. This film featured performances by Morgan Freeman and Chris Pratt.

James McAvoy and his statements

The story tells of the exploits of Wesley Gibson, an office worker with a life full of routine and boredom. Everything changes suddenly when he meets Fox, an intrepid woman who recruits him to join “The Brotherhood”, a secret society of assassins.

The success was immediate and broke many box office records. The couple was praised by their followers as they showed great chemistry on and off screen. Although everything went as expected, James McAvoy He declared in a recent interview his discomfort and annoyance when recording several scenes with actress Angelina Jolie.

I don’t enjoy those kinds of scenes. You sweat a lot and it’s uncomfortable. My paranoia is that the girl I am working with feels that I am taking advantage of

James McAvoy and their experiences

Despite having the necessary experience to face these acting challenges, James McAvoy said he felt uncomfortable with several intimate scenes with Angelina Jolie, since he did not want to make her feel bad or used. Meanwhile, the 47-year-old actress has not declared about it as she is busy with various humanitarian aid projects.

It is expected that in the next few days, James McAvoy will be able to give more news about his next projects in the world of cinema or television. His fans hope to know a little more about his next steps in Hollywood.

