Entertainment

James McAvoy revealed that working with Angelina Jolie was a nightmare and we reveal the reason

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 44 3 minutes read

Perhaps not many remember, but in 2008, James McAvoy Y Angelina Jolie They starred in an action movie called SE busca (Wanted). The film was directed by Timur Bekmambetov and featured performances by Morgan Freeman Y Chris Prattamong others.

The story introduced us to Wesley Gibson, an office worker whose life is somewhat stagnant, until one day Fox, an intrepid woman, recruits him to join the Fraternity, a secret society of assassins.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 days ago
0 44 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Kristen Stewart Rocks A Relaxed Figure In A T-shirt And Blue Jeans As She Leaves The Salon In West Hollywood

6 mins ago

Simu Liu on “subversive” Barbie movie: “How the hell did they get Mattel to agree?”

17 mins ago

Cosplayer in body paint removes Wonder Woman from the screen

28 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Taylor Hawkins tribute

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button