James McAvoy revealed that working with Angelina Jolie was a nightmare and we reveal the reason

Perhaps not many remember, but in 2008, James McAvoy Y Angelina Jolie They starred in an action movie called SE busca (Wanted). The film was directed by Timur Bekmambetov and featured performances by Morgan Freeman Y Chris Prattamong others.

The story introduced us to Wesley Gibson, an office worker whose life is somewhat stagnant, until one day Fox, an intrepid woman, recruits him to join the Fraternity, a secret society of assassins.

The film ended up being a success, both at the box office and critically. It was praised for the script and its handling of action and suspense. It even got two Oscar nominations. However, those who stood out the most in the film were Jolie Y McAvoyespecially for the chemistry they had on screen.

Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy formed an ‘explosive’ duo.

She came from starring in great successes of the action genre such as Mr and Mrs smith and the movies of Lara Croft. Secondly, James McAvoywas going through his most successful stage after starring the last king of scotland Y Atonementso that SE busca it was a huge leap (and turn) in his career. And although both had a good relationship behind the scenes, the truth is that the actor also remembers that shooting some scenes with the actress was a ‘nightmare’. Mainly the romantic scenes.

The truth is James McAvoy He already had experience in filming this type of scenes, after the passionate shots he lived with Keira Knightley in Atonement. However, he remembers being very nervous to do them with Angeline and that he had a terrible time. “I don’t enjoy those kinds of scenes. You sweat a lot and it’s uncomfortable. My paranoia is that the girl I am working with feels that I am taking advantage of it ”she revealed during an interview.

The actor was very nervous to shoot with the actress.

“It’s discouraging. They are considered the most beautiful women on the planet and I am clearly not, “she was encouraged to confess too, when talking about her co-stars. In addition, another of the reasons why he did not feel like it is because the first scene they shot was a scene where they had to kiss. “We didn’t even have time to meet, it was very awkward. It was her first day on set. It was like ‘Hi how are you, nice to meet you, I’m James, let’s kiss now’ she finished.

Despite this, the actor in the saga X Men He had nothing but praise and good words to describe his co-star. “She is a very calm and relaxed person. She is also very good and funny”.

Secondly, Angeline She wasn’t that uncomfortable about it, and even revealed that the reason she accepted the role in the movie was because she found out that James McAvoy had been cast in the lead role. “I thought it was very unusual but very interesting at the same time.” Also, her interest in playing Fox came especially because she was a very dark and mysterious woman.

Since then, the paths of Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy have not crossed paths again. Although now that both are part of the universe of superheroes thanks to Marvelmaybe in the future we can see them share screen again. SE busca is available in Netflix in Latin America.

