James McAvoy set Oblivion’s puck on fire to stop playing

James McAvoy, famous actor especially for the roles of professor Xavier in the saga of X-Men and the protagonist of Split, he is also an avid video game player. He recently voiced one of the characters from 12 Minutes and, for the occasion, he gave an interview to Forbes in which he talked about his passion for the videogame world and his obsession with a particular game, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion.

It was a kind of game that I always liked as a child – says the actor. RPGs, Zelda, Secret of Mana, all that kind of thing. I love fantasy RPGs.

However his love for the title of Bethesda was becoming a problem as he acted alongside Anne Hathaway in Becoming Jane – The portrait of a woman against.

I had to go to bed at 10pm, because I get up at 6am every morning – explained McAvoy. Plus I had tons of lines to learn and all that kind of stuff. But I was up until four in the morning just to play Oblivion. I peaked when I played all night until 5:35 am, 10 minutes before a car arrived to take me to the set.

So I made a drastic decision: I turned on the gas stove and put the disc on it. I watched it roar and melt a little. And I thought, “Well, the two of us are done, never again!”

Although James McAvoy gave up video games at that time, today he started playing again, in particular a Call of Duty: Warzone so as to keep in touch with his friends.

Loading... Advertisements

Every two or three nights we play Warzone and talk about life, love, everything while being completely wiped out by 12-year-olds from other countries – the actor said.

What do you think?

Follow us on The Monkey Play, The Monkey Fa