James Rodríguez absent in Asian Champions: Gustavo Cuellar’s Al Hilal | Colombians Abroad

The situation of James Rodriguez in Qatar is increasingly complex and its future is completely uncertain…

This Monday, the Colombian midfielder was once again left out of Al-Rayyan’s call in key duel for the Asian Champions. Second consecutive absence that fuels rumors of an immediate departure.

Versus Al Hilalwithout a doubt the toughest rival of the Group A and what has Gustavo Cuellar in their ranks, the cucuteño did not even appear. Of course, on the club’s social networks they show him training and even having fun with his teammates. All very rare.

While the team’s strategist, Nicolás Córdova, warned that his absence is due to physical problems, the press indicates that the Colombian wants to leave Qatari soccer as soon as possible.

Thus, the rumors regarding the next step in his career do not stop. A few days ago Sao Paulo was listed as a possible destination for the coffee ’10’, but the same directive assured that there was no intention and economically it was an almost impossible operation. Mexican soccer also appears as an option, but there is nothing concrete.

For now, James has just nine games this year with his team. The most recent occurred on March 5, when he started in the elimination of the Emir Cup against Al-Wakrah. That is It has been zero for more than a month…