James Rodríguez and his worst market valuation in the last 12 years: 9 million euros | Colombians Abroad

It’s a rare moment: James Rodriguez has regained his confidence at Olympiacos, regained his passion for the game, found a chance for revenge and gone for it, but it seems the world still hasn’t heard he’s back.

At least it doesn’t seem like such a clear message for the transfer market, which was left with the last bad decisions of the 10, especially Qatar’s football, and showed a devastating reality: its assessment is the worst in the last 12 years.

According to Transfermarkt, the left-hander barely reaches 9 million euros, his lowest figure since June 2011, when his value was rising from 7 million euros as one of Porto de Portugal’s revelations.

The figure is far from the 80 million euros that Real Madrid paid for him after his dream World Cup in Brazil 2014 and confirms a decline that has been permanent since his departure from Everton and that has not responded to the good days he has signed recently at Olympiacos.

The situation is so complex that James, despite his experience and his amazing track record for a minor tournament in Europe like the Greek League, is not the most valuable either: Diadié Samassékou, with a valuation of 12 million euros, is the best listed.

At 31 years old, the collapse is evident and there seems to be no reversal, a situation that has been pressured sometimes by him and his controversial decisions and others by injuries, which has necessarily closed the doors for him in the most prestigious leagues.