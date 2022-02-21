James Rodríguez and Karol G: the soccer player says he is single and denies alleged relationship | football curiosities

James Rodríguez sat in front of his computer, at his home in Qatar, turned on Twitch and began to answer his followers everything they wanted to know about his soccer present in Al-Rayyan, the alleged problems that exist within the Colombian National Team, your plans for the future of your career and even your personal life.

And precisely about his intimate life, James was invaded by questions about only one thing: his heart. And it is not for less, if in recent weeks he has been related to the singer Karol G, with whom he has been seen in photos.

The Colombian reggaeton singer and James have been related by the pink press and those rumors have echoed around the world. That is why Rodríguez finally spoke about his famous relationship with the artist.

The first thing James did was deny that he and Karol G are dating. “I’m single now, guys. I already told you, don’t believe everything they say. I’m single, I’m not dating anyone. I’m alone,” said the footballer, who has also been linked to the Brazilian model Erika Schneider.

James wanted to joke about his sentimental present and made it clear that he is open to any possibility: “I am receiving resumes (laughs). Resumes to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook. Let it be clear that I am single and happy, which is the most important thing.”