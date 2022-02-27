James Rodríguez and Karol G: the unusual custom they have in their car

The rumor of romance between James Rodríguez and Karol G came to an end although it is still running around the world, after the unexpected video where the Colombian singer assures that she wants to marry the Al Rayyan SC player Then, it is clear that they keep many things in common and here we present an interesting video of the unusual custom they have in their car. You can not lose this!

February 26, 2022 7:04 p.m.

James Rodriguez and Carol G continue to generate controversy, questions and debates from social networks, because beyond the fact that the outstanding footballer of the Al Rayyan S.C.was recorded revealing to be single, surprisingly another video appeared where the Colombian singer confesses that she wants to marry the ex of Daniela Ospina.

Last year It was the beginning of the rumors about their romancewhen the talented Bichota visited the Colombian player at his home, and was even able to share with his daughter Salome appearing in a photograph that went viral raising thousands of suspicions in his followers.

However, to put an end to the rumours, the soccer player made a video highlighting that he does not have a partner and that what is said by the media is a lie, but some fans affirm that a source close to Jameswrote a chat ensuring something more than a friendship between the two.

James Rodriguez and Karol G.

Although the bichota remains silent about it, it is important to narrow down the details that they have in common, because both have several sports and luxury cars coinciding in the models ferrari and Mercedes Benzcompletely fast, efficient, against all obstacles and high performance, characteristics that both have publicly demonstrated in audiovisuals.

To the surprise of many, the great figures have an unusual habit inside their carbecause they usually dance and sing to the rhythm of the music when they are happy or in different circumstances of life managing to infect their admirers.

Get ready to see how James Rodríguez and Karol G start a whole party in their cars: