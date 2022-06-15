James Rodríguez and Karol G: this is how they sing and dance in their luxury car

The alleged idyll between James Rodríguez and Karol G came to an end when the Colombian player denied everything, but things in common came to light regarding what they do inside their cars that we reveal to you here on video. Keep reading…

The rumor of romance between James Rodriguez and Karol G. It began when the talented Bichota visited the Colombian player at his home, and was even able to share with his daughter Salomé, appearing in an image that went viral, raising thousands of suspicions among his followers.

It should be noted that some time later, James Rodríguez would paint his hair the same color as Karol G in blue, triggering the madness of the fans and even comments on his photograph where they called him “bichote”, further arousing the rumor of conquest in sight .

However, the Colombian player surprisingly denied having something with Karol G, in addition to shouting from the rooftops his happy singleness, completely breaking the illusion, but a special detail could link them to the maximum in speed.

It is known to many that both have the same tastes in sports and luxury cars, completely fast, efficient, against all obstacles and with great performance, characteristics that have been publicly demonstrated in audiovisuals letting themselves be seen in vehicles singing and dancing to the sound of music, making their followers fall in love.

Karol G, surprises from the imposing Mercedes-Benz G-Classextraordinary off-roader with precise steering system, optional adaptive adjustable damping suspension plus an advanced twin-turbocharged V8 that propels the mighty vehicle from 0-100km/h in a humble 5.9 seconds.

It should be noted that it has a 9-speed transmission, it is ideal for difficult roads and a great monster for obstacles with a magnificent 422hp of extreme quality in speed, comfort and the promise of living a unique experience.

For its part, James Rodriguez enjoy in a BMW M8which has 625/6,000 hp power, a speed of 250 km/h, highlighting acceleration from 0-100 km in just 3.2 seconds, a great team valued at approximately 200 thousand dollars.

Between songs, movements and more, the soccer player makes it clear how much fun he has in a moving car and the comfort of the seats hand in hand with the ample space to live the best of experiences while driving.

