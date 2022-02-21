James Rodríguez apologizes to the Colombian fans for the case of whistles in the match with Peru | Colombia selection

The memory of the defeat of the Colombian National Team 0-1 against Peru, on date 15 of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in a match played in Barranquilla on January 28, is still latent.

Colombia did everything to win, but its crisis in definition prevented it from scoring a goal, and the Inca team won the match in the only arrival it had, in a forceful counterattack that defined Édison Flores, at minute 85 of the game.

The fans exploded and whistled at the selected coffee grower, in addition to attacking coach Reinaldo Rueda; The gesture of the whistles angered James Rodríguez, who got into a fight with the fans, and even in the tunnel his fury was recorded as he entered the locker room: “They are going to come and whistle at us now… the pu… that gave birth to them. Ungrateful as shit…”.

This Sunday, James Rodríguez spoke about the subject in a broadcast on his Twitch account.

“I was hot, at a time when we didn’t think we were going to be, with what happened. Maybe I reacted the wrong way, but in the end it was what it was and what came out. These are things that happen on the soccer field, it’s not just me. But let’s see, if I hurt someone, if I hurt someone, I apologize, because they are things on the field, “said James.

He then reproached Reinaldo Rueda and some players for some aggression from the stands. In addition, James regretted the whistles because Colombia had not played a bad game, and felt that the players’ efforts were not recognized.

“Also some people misbehaved when the game was over. Just as we are angry, so are they; but it is not for them to throw things. About the whistles, we played a good game, we gave everything as far as we could. For me, against Peru we created chances, playing well. That it could not be specified is something else, but people have to see the effort we made, we fought until the end, we ran”, Rodríguez said.

The ’10’ of Colombia added: “Those whistles hurt me. If we have a bad match, let them whistle at me, whistle at me, whatever they want, tell me about everything, but the match was good personally and as a team”.