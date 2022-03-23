James Rodríguez, criticized by Jorge Valdano | Colombia vs. Bolivia – International Soccer – Sports

James Rodríguez published in the last hours a photograph of him during one of the last training sessions with the Colombian National Team. The smile that reveals his face is the reflection of the illusion that has always generated putting on the ‘tricolor’ shirt. However, now that feeling could have chiaroscuro because the team led by Reinaldo Rueda is virtually out of the World Cup in Qatar, and James comes from several games without playing with Al Rayyan, his club, in Qatar.

Precisely, Jorge Valdano, remembered world champion with Argentina in 1986, former Real Madrid official and writer, spoke about the complex situation in which the Colombian ’10’ is.

His judgment seems to be accurate: James Rodríguez lives his ‘football decadence’ in Qatar.

James Rodríguez, in the eyes of Valdano

The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team.

“It gives the feeling that James Rodríguez has been going down steps. He had the enormous opportunity to reach the top very young, thanks to the World Cup in Brazil, which positioned him among the best players in the world. Later, he arrived at Real Madrid at a time when the club was in a brilliant competitive situation. He completed a very good first year and, little by little, he faded away, “Valdano said at the start, this Tuesday, in dialogue with ‘Blu radio’.

Minutes later, who was Real Madrid’s general sports director, chose to talk about the moment that James Rodríguez is experiencing after his departure from the ‘top’ leagues in the world.

“It must be recognized that arriving in Qatar at such a young age heralds a footballing decline for the player. I wouldn’t know how to explain the reasons why he has plenty of talent…”he added.

Regarding the role of James Rodríguez in the Colombian National Team, Valdano was optimistic. Asked about the contribution that the ’10’ could give to Rueda’s team, he said: “Surely it will help the National Team. It is imaginative, technical, unbalancing. What happens is that the friction of the first competitive level helps a lot to the evolution of a player; that is very difficult to find in a league like the one in Qatar, that is an unquestionable reality”.



“Playing in LaLiga or in the Premier, where each game is a challenge, is different from Qatar, where the pressure and demand is less”, Valdano concluded.

James Rodríguez could start in the match between Colombia vs. Bolivia, this Thursday, at 6:30 pm, for the penultimate date of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

