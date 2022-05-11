James Rodríguez explains the reason why he doesn’t want Real Madrid to win the Champions League and goes with Liverpool: “It will be hard”
2022-05-11
James Rodriguez It was news again and not because of a goal or an assist. The Colombian did it after some statements that he left in a Twitch broadcast.
The player was asked which team he would go with in the Champions League final, which Real Madrid and Liverpool will play on May 28.
Ancelotti’s reaction after Haaland’s signing for Manchester City: it reminds them of what happened in the Champions League
James Rodríguez is a former player for the white team and Everton, Liverpool’s staunch rival. What surprises him is that he goes with the Reds in the Champions League final.
“Liverpool is going through a very good moment and has ‘Luchito’ Díaz there, I want Lucho to become champion,” said the Colombian.
However, he acknowledged the difficulty of beating Ancelotti’s men: “Madrid is very screwed up in this type of game. We have seen it in the quarters and in the semifinals. It has a lot of hierarchy.”
And he closed: “It will be hard. I have former teammates at Real Madrid, I love the club very much, they have a long history in these types of games, but Liverpool can play a great game for them”, continued James and reiterated: “I want Lucho to be champion”.
UEFA attacks Florentino Pérez and the Super League after announcing the new Champions League format
Rodríguez wants Luis Díaz, his teammate in the Colombian national team, to win his first Champions League, the winger arrived in January and has been a real problem for Liverpool’s rival defenses.