James Rodríguez in Qatar: video driving a bus with Al Rayyan – International Soccer – Sports
James, this Sunday, in Qatar.
Al Rayyan’s manager said James is injured. However, he does not lose his humor or energy.
April 10, 2022, 03:19 PM
This Sunday, without his game scheduled for the day, James Rodríguez has been the protagonist of the news.
In the morning, his coach, Chilean Nicolás Córdova, confirmed at a press conference that the reason behind the Colombian’s absence in Al Rayyan’s last game had to do with an injury suffered by the ’10’.
“James Rodríguez is injured and when he is ready he will be able to play”was what the helmsman said about the talented steering wheel.
This afternoon, everything was calmer: A unique video posted by the club on its Twitter account shows James enjoying himself with his teammates and ‘driving’ the team bus.
The ‘James Driver’
In the footage in question, the club shows “the details for this Monday’s game against Al Hilal.”
In the first seconds of the recording, it is possible to perceive the equipment bus and then James Rodríguez is seen sitting in the driver’s seat.
Rodríguez invites, in a show of great humor, his companions to get on the vehicle.
Later in the same clip, James is seen doing part of the club’s training without any inconvenience.The match between Al Rayyan and Al Hilal is this Monday at 12:15 pm Colombians can follow it on Star+.
SPORTS
