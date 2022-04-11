James Rodríguez is injured and does not play in Al Rayyan, Qatar: Córdova – International Soccer – Sports

After this Friday James Rodríguez was not part of Al Rayyan’s squad list for his debut in the Asian Champions League, rumors about a possible injury to the Colombian number 10 began to swarm in the press. In addition, some portals in the Middle East gave strength to the version that James Rodríguez had allegedly refused to play for his club in the most recent game.

In fact, in the midst of that commotion, the footballer himself surprised this Saturday by publishing a photograph on his Instagram account in which he is seen training, with his team’s uniform, apparently without much difficulty. Al Rayyan also shared the image on the same social network.

This Sunday, in the Qatari afternoon (Colombian morning), Coach Nicolás Córdova, helmsman of the club in which the cucuteño plays, was in charge of confirming the reason for the absence of James Rodríguez: an injury.

James Rodriguez’s injury

On the occasion of the preliminary against Al Hilal, for the second game of the Asian continental competition, the Chilean Córdova offered a press conference. In it, James Rodríguez was the great protagonist.

“Today we start to prepare for the game this Monday, we will face a strong opponent”Cordova said at the entrance.

“I don’t follow the Colombian press. James Rodríguez is injured and when he’s ready he can play”he added briefly about the situation of the talented midfielder.

So far the seriousness of the physical discomfort of the Colombian ’10’ is not known.Al Rayyan faces Al Hilal this Monday, at 12:15 pm on Star+.

