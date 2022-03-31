James Rodríguez published a message after the elimination of Colombia – International Soccer – Sports

This Wednesday, the flyer James Rodríguez was the first of the Colombian National Team to speak out after being eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar.

“The most beautiful thing that has happened to me in my career as a footballer was attending two World Cups representing the shirt that I love the most, the yellow of my national team. Today I am in deep pain. I believe that our country has talent and players to always be part of the World Cup“James said in a post on his social networks.

“I feel sad and not only for myself, but also for my teammates who deserve to shine and I know they can. I don’t know if he’s coming for the next trials, I don’t know if he’s here or not. What I do know is that it breaks my soul to lose, it makes me uncomfortable not being classified and this cannot happen again“, he added.

(Be sure to read: Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, is going to Qatar).

“I want Colombia to go to all the World Cups, for the titles to come in the different competitions and categories. We must plan, join forces and work hard from the administrative and sports aspects to once again show the world the power and talent of our land”he concluded in the text that accompanies an image of him with his hand at chest height and his gaze at the floor.

James, in the press conference after the final match

poor balance

James finished the worst of his three World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The player who was decisive in obtaining the quotas for Brazil 2014 and, especially, for Brazil 2018, was not seen much in these qualifiers, partly because of his level, and partly also because of his relationship with the two coaches who went through Colombia in that period, Carlos Queiroz and Reinaldo Rueda.

In the 2014 World Cup, James officially debuted with the Senior National Team, on October 11, 2011, in the match that the team then led by Leonel Álvarez beat Bolivia 1-2.

James started in 15 of the 16 games for the National Team in that tie, with three goals scored and three assists. His goals were decisive: the 0-1 win against Peru in Lima, in José Pékerman’s debut; one from a free kick in Santiago, for the 1-3 against Chile, and the one from the victory against Ecuador in Barranquilla, which left Brazil well on the way to qualifying.

On the way to Russia 2018, already with the badge of having been the top scorer in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in Colombia’s best performance in the history of the tournament, James was even more decisive: in those qualifiers he scored six goals and four assists. Of those goals, the vast majority were at key moments to get the place in the World Cup: the 1-1 draw against Chile in Santiago, the victory against Bolivia in Barranquilla, the first to beat Ecuador in Quito and Bolivia in La Paz and the draw against Peru in Lima, where qualification was assured.

The James of this tie was not the same. It also coincided with a free fall in his performance: the start of the world championships caught him at Everton, in search of continuity after a lackluster second stage at Real Madrid. It should be remembered that he was not summoned by Queiroz during that time in Spain.

After the 6-1 against Ecuador in Quito, he was once again out of the national team for a year. Reinaldo Rueda was going to take him to the Copa América, but then he took him off the list. He only came back in November of last year, when he was already at Al Rayyan.

James, this time, was not decisive: two penalty goals, one in a 6-1 against and another, against Venezuela, with the team already eliminated, because Peru was already winning. Now we will have to wait to see if Puerto Ordaz was his last game.

SPORTS