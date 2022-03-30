James Rodríguez published a message after the elimination of Colombia – International Soccer – Sports

This Wednesday, Midfielder James Rodríguez was the first of the Colombian National Team to speak out after being eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar.

“The most beautiful thing that has happened to me in my career as a footballer was attending two World Cups representing the shirt that I love the most, the yellow of my national team. Today I am in deep pain. I believe that our country has talent and players to always be part of the World Cup“James said in a post on his social networks.

“I feel sad and not only for myself, but also for my teammates who deserve to shine and I know they can. I don’t know if he’s coming for the next trials, I don’t know if he’s there or not. What I do know is that it breaks my soul to lose, it makes me uncomfortable not being classified and this cannot happen again“, he added.

“I want Colombia to go to all the World Cups, for the titles to come in the different competitions and categories. We must plan, join forces and work hard from the administrative and sports aspects to once again show the world the power and talent of our land”he concluded in the text that accompanies an image of him with his hand at chest height and looking at the floor.

James, in the press conference after the final match

Although James was the first to speak out on social networks, on Tuesday night he was the one who attended the press conference after the game against Venezuela.



“We stayed out of a World Cup and we take responsibility. We have lost points at home”Rodriguez said.

“We were left out of the World Cup with the players we have, it’s not fair at all, but we have to keep working for the next four years,” he added.

“Anything you say can be used against us. There are no words. We’ve done the job today, but when you don’t depend on yourself, it’s complicated”, closed the Al Rayyan midfielder.

