James Rodríguez said he would retire from football at 35 or 36 years old – International Soccer – Sports

James Rodríguez lives moments of chiaroscuro in Qatar. In the last three games he has scored two goals, but his team, Al Rayyan, is not raising its head and is close to the relegation positions.

Last week, in a broadcast on his Twitch channel, the Colombian ’10’ assured that he plans to leave Arab football. This week, the Turkish press revealed that his agent Jorge Mendes is having contacts with people from Galatasaray to take him to Falcao’s old team.

Now, in a new chat with his followers on the ‘streaming’ network, Cucuteño touched on a topic that not all footballers want to think about: retirement.

The retirement of James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez is thirty years old and is already thinking about what his goodbye to football will be like. And, according to the footballer, the date to retire would be closer than many think.

“I believe that you have to leave football and not that football leaves you”he told his followers at first.

Then, reflecting on age, he stated: “35 or 36 years old is a good age to retire”.

When asked what he would like to do after hanging up his boots, Rodríguez assured that he would love to continue being linked to soccer.



“I would like to be president or coach of a club”answered the ’10’.

“I want to contribute to Colombian soccer,” he added.

James Rodríguez returns to activity next Tuesday with Al Rayyan, at 8:50 am, Colombian time, against Qatar SC.

