James Rodríguez: The conditions that West Ham would set for his signing

The actuality of James Rodriguez in it AL Rayyan from qatar it is not very favourable. The Colombian is already thinking about leaving Asian football and everything indicates that he would be very close to returning to the PremierLeague.

Market rumors put the ’10’ of the Colombia selection on the radar of West Ham from England. Several media outlets point out the possibility for the midfielder to return to compete at the highest level of British football.

However, the first condition for the arrival of the footballer would be the reduction of his salary. In a club with fewer eccentricities and with little room for unusual salaries, the tricolor midfielder would have to lower your financial aspiration.

For James, the return to the elite level would have several changes in his current lifestyle.

The Premier It’s a highly demanding league and it doesn’t give the players much freedom. Greater physical discipline and tactical improvement would be some of the asides in which the former real Madrid should improve.

James’ future could depend on his willingness to accept the change in salary terms that he currently has.

A lower salary and greater commitment in the sports part They would give Rodríguez good options to return to the so-called best league in the world.

For now, the Colombian continues to enjoy his stay in Colombia for the marriage of his sister, while waiting to define his future in the coming days.