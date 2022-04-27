James Rodríguez: three options left in the transfer market

Again James Rodriguez has once again shaken the football environment on account of his alleged intention to leave Al Rayyan of Qatar, once the transfer market opens in Europe.

The Colombian, definitely, he would not be feeling comfortable with the team he joined last September and with which little and nothing has been able to transcend. The player is not seen in Qatar for the second half.

Rumors that have been circulating in recent weeks take shape; In addition to being injured, the absence of James in recent games I would also go through his position of not going with Al Rayyan anymore and concentrate efforts on changing teams.

James wants to return to Europebut it won’t be easy. Several factors explain it, such as the fact of continually suffering from muscle injuries, in addition to his instability in the different teams where he has passed.

Three options for James in the transfer market

Taking into account what Europe wants, two possibilities appear on the stage. The first would be Turkey for an interest of Galatasaray; the second would be Portugal to return to porto. In both cases James should take a pay cutwhich would be willing.

The other possibility is football Saudi Arabiathe latter, fed for a photo that was known over the weekend where the Colombian was seen in the company of a businessman from that country.

How long has James not played an official match with Al Rayyan?

It is worth noting that James’s last game with the Al Rayyan dates from March 5, 2022 in the Prince’s Cup. On that occasion he played 86 minutes and his team tied 3-3 against Al Wakrahlosing in the penalty shootout.