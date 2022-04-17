James Rodríguez TODAY: Al Rayyan coach will not rotate

Many doubts have been generated regarding the Colombian midfielder James David Rodriguez and his repeated absences in Al Rayyan to dispute the Asian Champions League.

Rodriguezwho was reported to have a physical complaint, did not play in any of the first three games his team played in the group stage of the tournament.

After the debut with victory over FC Istiklol Dushanbe, Al Rayyan announced that the Colombian had returned to training, although he did not participate in the defeat against Al-Hilal and in this Friday’s tie with Sharjah F.C.

This Friday, after the commitment of the third day, the technical director Nicholas Cordova He gave news that worries the Colombian and his followers.

And it is that the strategist announced that in the last three dates of the group stage he will use the same players to whom he has given the opportunity to add minutes in the Asian Champions.

In this way, James Rodriguez he would be discarded and would not play more in the season with Al Rayyan. The last game the Colombian would have played was on March 5, when his club drew 3-3 with Al Wakrah.

“The current circumstances are not going to allow us to follow the policy of rotating players because there are many absences in the basic elements, so we will play the next matches with the elements that played the three matches of the group stage”said.

Córdova also confirmed that Al Rayyan currently has five players disabled due to injury and although he did not name names, it is presumed that one would be James Rodríguez.