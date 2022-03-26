James Rodríguez TODAY: He lacks humility, controversy after playing against Bolivia

The Colombia selection categorically defeated bolivia 3-0 at the stadium Metropolitan from Barranquillawith this result, the ‘tricolor’ reaches the last date with chances of qualifying for the world cup playoffso that Qatar 2022 is still possible.

All the players of the ‘tricolor’ had a excellent performance and the coffee hobby He recognized it at the end of the game, changing the whistles of the last home game against Peru, for the applause after the victory against Bolivia.

Despite everything, things were not ‘pink color‘ in its entirety, because, according to Diego Saviola, a journalist from DirectvSports, James Rodriguez would have starred in controversial scene at the end of the meeting.

The player of Al-Rayyan would continue ‘touched’ with the fans, so he preferred head down after receiving the applause of the fans, Saviola commented for DirecTV that: “James Rodríguez is a rudeThey applauded him and he did not say goodbye to the fans. He lacks humility.”