James Rodríguez wants to leave Qatar Stars League: wants to go to MLS, remembers Everton and Europe | Colombians Abroad

James Rodríguez did not dodge any questions from his followers, this Sunday in a broadcast of more than an hour on his Twitch account. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team denied problems with his teammates from the national team, throwing flowers at Falcao and pointing to the Colombian press and their rumors.

In addition, he recalled the bad moment that the National Team experienced in the match against Peru for Qualifiers, and the whistles of the fans at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, giving his point of view and sending a message to Colombian fans.

James even dared to clear up doubts about his love life, giving clarity about an alleged relationship and making it clear how the heart is.

On his moment in Al-Rayyan, from Qatar, James said that “at least I’m playing. The team in the League has not been given the results, but in the Cup we are doing well, the idea is to be able to win it. At least I’m playing, I’m doing things right, I’ve already played many games, I’m happy about that, because it’s been a long time since I played so many games online. I’m making goals, assists, and that’s why I came here, to be able to play and pick up the rhythm, and see what happens later too”.

However, James confessed his desire to change his destination in the near future and surprised with his statements, which would distance him from the Qatar League. “Until when in Qatar. I don’t know, you don’t know what’s going to happen. Although I would like to go elsewhere”, he commented.

“I am competing and doing things well personally, scoring goals and passing; in the group part, it’s like we haven’t understood each other much, but in the end it’s all new, hopefully we finish in the best way; I’m healthy, which is important, and physically I’m perfect,” added the Colombian.

However, a large part of his contact with his followers was to talk about his professional career, his close plans and his future, or what he has planned.

On returning to Europe, James considers that it is possible. He would love to play in Italy, as it is the only powerful league that he lacks in the Old Continent.

“Go back to Europe, why not. I have the conditions, I’m picking up pace, wait what happens. Another good option is to go to the United States, which I like a lot, but there is a lack of time to (define) that, ”she assured.

As well He recalled his time at Everton in England and regretted that he ran into Rafa Benítez. “Yes, I would go back, why not? It is a club in which I would have liked to spend more time, with incredible fans. Oh well, I ran into a technician who did not want to count on me; I wanted to be there, unfortunately they are things of taste and the technician did not want to count on me, is respectable. Until the last day I gave myself to the maximum, and that is the memory that I want to leave in each team”.

However, James is clear that would like to close his career in MLS from United States. “I would like to retire, because it is a country that I like a lot, and I would also be closer to my daughter (Salomé), who lives in Miami.. I’ve been going on vacation there for many years,” Rodríguez said.