James Rodríguez withdrew from Formula 1 due to illness for Sao Paulo vs. bragantine

Dit is James Rodriguez arriving in Sao Paulo, Brazil in August 2023It has been seen that he contributes a lot to the game of the team led by Dorival Jr. But the best results achieved did not come with left-handed players on the court. In the Brazilian press he highlighted a statistic that made one think that it did not give what the coach expected.,

And now, when The São Paulo ‘Tricolor’ team plays an important match with Red Bull Bragantino on the 33rd of Brasileirão 2023, it was announced that Rodríguez would be absent due to a gastric problem. so lor registered Globo Esporte After consulting with the clubs and announcing the team list:

The player felt gastrointestinal discomfort and did not travel to Santos, where the match would take place, as Morumbi has been rented for the show.

The news became known a few days after James himself appeared as a dignitary and special guest The Formula 1 Grand Prix of Brazil, held at the Interlagos Circuit on Sunday, November 5,

James Rodriguez’s statistics in his first three months with Sao Paulo

Although they link James’ absence for the match between Sao Paulo and Bragantino to his presence in the Formula 1 race, coincidentally, Globo Esporte released information indicating that The player has not been that important for Dorival, And if you go further into these figures. The Colombian did not contribute to the most important results since his arrival on August 1, 2023,

The specialized portal highlighted this figure as follows:

James’s only appearance in the tricolor shirt for 90 minutes was in a 2–1 defeat against Fortaleza in Morumbi almost two months earlier, when he scored the only goal for the club.

From the day of official presentation, Sao Paulo played 21 matches between the Brasileirão, Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, but the former Real Madrid and Bayern München player played only 13 matches., Furthermore, the only official title was in the Brazilian Cup, a competition in which James did not add minutes, that is why Many remember the left-handed player’s record of winning the title without making any significant contribution or adding any minutes.,

The participation of the ‘Tricolor’ in the Copa Sudamericana lasted until the quarter-finals and elimination against the Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito (Ecuador) in a definition from the penalty spot. Although Rodriguez played well, coming off the bench in both games, wasting the only charge of the series,

And In the Brazilian first division, James has appeared in 14 Sao Paulo matches since his arrival, with the left-back taking part in 11 games., had 8 as starters and 3 coming off the bench. But he only played one full game, a 1–2 home defeat against Fortaleza, and that day he scored the only goal he had scored since arriving in Brazil.

Globo Esporte indicated the same in a note: “Since his arrival in São Paulo, James has played 11 games, eight of them as a starter. In addition to the goal against Fortaleza, the number 19 provided three assists in this period”,

To top off the matter, the player with whom James Rodriguez competes and alternates in the starting lineup is Luciano. And the data of this 30-year-old midfielder is much more important than the data of the number 10 of the Colombian national team. “Luciano is the player with the biggest involvement in the team’s goals this season (21, with 13 balls in the opponent’s net and eight assists)”This is how it is recorded in Globo.

Well, with absence due to gastroenteritis against Bragantino, Sao Paulo will play his 22nd game since James’ arrival and will miss his 14th game with the team. Who achieved this after visiting England, Qatar and Greece several times.

What happens to James outside Sao Paulo?

Apart from his appearance at the Formula 1 race on November 5, 2023, In the Colombian national team, James Rodriguez has regained his prominence And in Nestor Lorenzo’s team this is undeniable. Thus he regained the ground that he had lost due to the instability of recent years in the clubs he had passed through.

And in the media and networks, his Appearance as co-president of the ‘King’s League America’ club, event organized by Ibai Llanos and Gerard PiquéThat’s why the Colombian left-hander is in the eyes of new generations, but not because of his play on the court.