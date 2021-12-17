James Webb could change everything we know about the Universe

James Webb’s is perhaps the most anticipated scientific space mission ever. Technicians and scientists from 15 countries are working on the most powerful space telescope ever built since 1996, for a project that was initially scheduled to launch in 2007.









Today the James Webb space telescope is on the ground, in French Guiana, positioned on top of the Ariane 5 rocket which has the task of sending it into orbit around the Sun at a distance of one and a half million kilometers from Earth. A few days after the longed-for departure of the historic mission, now postponed countless times, let’s see why James Webb could forever change everything we know about the Universe.

An unprecedented look at the Universe

It doesn’t happen every day to send a load of over 6 tons which almost cost 10 billion dollars, against the 500 million expected in the 1990s.

The James Webb Space Telescope will be sent to its observation post, a Lagrange point, which is a particularly stable position in the solar orbit. There it will take him six months just to prepare his incredible equipment, including a 6.5-meter primary mirror, which will slowly unfold into the cosmic void to be ready for action, according to forecast, by mid-2022.

With his infrared equipment, James Webb will be able to investigate the atmospheres of potentially habitable planets very far from Earth, and reveal information that has hitherto been hidden from us by the impermeability of the Universe. The TSJW will study the structure of the Universe thanks to the analysis of the brightness of already known stars, and its investigation could even lead to clarifying perhaps the most hidden mystery of our Universe: the nature and density of dark matter and dark energy.

James Webb Equipments can locate cosmic objects at distances never reached before, allowing to investigate the origin of the first stars that formed after the Big Bang: an eye to the past of the early Universe. If the Hubble eye was able to capture images of galaxies with over 10 billion years of life behind them, James Webb could finally illuminate the events of the first 100 million years of our Universe’s life.

This is not just any space telescope: second Roberto Maiolino, from the University of Cambridge, “in ten years we will make discoveries for 400 years”, starting from the investigation of “how the first key elements of the Universe were formed” following the cooling of hydrogen that started the dance of the celestial bodies.

A complicated story

James Webb has had up to now, it is true, a rather complicated story: infinite costs, delays, postponements, even – more recently – several controversies about the name chosen for the instrument. James Webb was in fact the administrator of NASA at the time of the first missions that brought astronauts into space: in short, a politician, certainly not a scientist.

The interminable years of development of the James Webb Telescope have made it possible to incorporate even more ambitious projects into the mission, such as the study of those “alien” planets – exoplanets – which in the 1990s, before Hubble, we did not even believe existed in such quantity.

The TSJW will in fact be engaged inanalysis of the atmosphere of some exoplanets: to understand the importance of this evolution, just think that astronomers today study the more than 4 thousand exoplanets identified beyond the Solar System based on the data provided by the visible light of these planetary systems alone. James Webb’s infrared could instead reveal the existence of an “alien” atmosphere capable of hosting life.

Ultimately, the expectation is great: we are about to launch an instrument that carries the signs and results of 25 years of evolution and scientific research, born when we still did not know of the existence of distant planets perhaps suitable to host life and ready to leave for its historic mission only today.

As he states Torsten Böker from ESA “We can expect to be surprised” by what James Webb will transmit to us starting next year; “we will see things we never dreamed of seeing”Continues Böker“ a thing without a price ”.