James Webb Space Telescope and all the difficulties after launch

The launch of the James Webb space telescope it was officially set on December 18 with an Ariane 5 rocket. It is the largest space telescope ever launched and also the most expensive. Its gestation, which lasted years, kept the fans in suspense. But even after the launch they will be there “moments of tension” which will last a few days.

He had talked about it a few weeks ago Thomas Zurbuchen (NASA associate administrator) who described the difficulties of a project of this type that do not end with the launch but that will see other critical operations over the next few days. The US space agency spoke about it again with a post on the official blog.

The James Webb Space Telescope and the difficulties after launch

As we know, the space telescope it is so large that despite having employed a rocket with fairing large enough it was not possible to insert it in the final configuration. For this the main mirror has been folded down as well as the lower area and the support of the secondary mirror. This means that in order to function, the James Webb space telescope it will have to open and be configured perfectly.

This period will last approx 29 days and the numbers of the NASA they are impressive. According to reports, 206 “after launch, the fairings will open, leaving the payload uncovered. At this point the telescope should be able to communicate with the technicians on the ground.

Subsequently (after 28 minutes) there will be the separation from the vector and the opening procedure will begin which has been defined as “the most complex sequence of actions ever attempted in a single space mission”. 300 individual minor and 50 major operations could result in mission failure.

What will happen after the launch of the JWST

After the separation from the rocket there will be the first phase which will involve the opening of the solar panels (between 31 and 33 minutes from launch). This will allow you to start recharging the batteries thanks to an energy production of 2 kW. In addition, the antenna will be deployed to communicate with the DSN.

After 12.5 hours instead there will be the first ignition of the engines James Webb space telescope which will allow him to continue his journey that will lead him to 1.5 million km from Earth in the second Lagrange point. To pass the Moon (about 300 thousand km) it will take 2.5 days.

Subsequently (3 days) there will be the initial opening of the structure of the “solar cover” inferior. It will take five hours to complete the operation. After four days there will be a new series of operations leading to the opening of the main observation facility from the lower area.

After 5 days the coverage of the “solar cover” bottom will be removed. This is because the i 107 mechanisms which will serve to hold the five layers of the structure in place. After a day the layers will be stretched thanks to the motors and pulleys. The whole operation will be completed within 9 days of launch.

When it is verified that everything is proceeding correctly, the JWST a heatsink will start working in the rear area of ​​the primary mirror to cool the instrumentation. At this point, the secondary mirror can also be opened while it is primary mirror it will be deployed 12 days after launch. 13 days after launch, the space telescope it will be in the final configuration.

For the next 10 days there will be other steps to modify the positioning of the 18 segments of the primary mirror in the observation configuration (from the launch one). This will arrive on day 25 from launch. However, it will take months to find the optimal configuration of the mirrors, which will be moved by 126 actuators. On the 29th day there will be a new ignition of the engines James Webb space telescope to arrive in the final position.

A space telescope 1.5 million km away from Earth

The choice not to be in low earth orbit (LEO) as for Hubble (HST), is due to the different observational needs of the JWST. As explained several times by NASA, Hubble it can observe in the visible, in the ultraviolet and only in a small portion of the infrared. Webb instead it will definitely focus oninfrared observing wavelengths from 0.6 to 28 µm (HST can only do this from 0.8 to 2.5 µm).

To be able to capture as many wavelengths as possible within that range, JWST it will reach up to visible in the red and yellow area. However, the capacities of the two telescopes will not be superimposable. The purpose of not observing in the visible but in the infrared is to overcome the clouds of material that block visible light but not infrared allowing to investigate the formation of planets, stars, the inner areas of galaxies and much more.

The problem with infrared rays is that they are emitted by the Sun in large quantities and celestial bodies such as the Earth also contribute to disturbing observations. For this reason, being away from these sources of disturbance and having ad hoc protections (such as the “solar cover” lower) will be decisive.