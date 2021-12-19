James Webb Space Telescope launch for December 24 has been confirmed

Postpone the launch of the James Webb space telescope that’s not a big deal when you think about the complexity of this project, its overall cost and the fact that it was initially scheduled to launch in 2007. Now NASA and ESA officially confirmed that the JWST will actually be launched on December 24, 2021.

The problem with the connection cable between the space telescope and a part of the Ariane 5 rocket it has been solved in the last few hours and this has made it possible to continue with the subsequent operations. The two agencies then announced that the launch date was indeed that of Christmas Eve. A nice gift for all enthusiasts and scientists in the world.

The James Webb Space Telescope was placed on the Ariane 5 rocket

According to what is reported the date and time of launch of the great space telescope are confirmed for the December 24, 2021 at 13:20 (for Italy). This will allow many people to follow the event live, which will also be one of the most important of the year and decade.

In the latest press release issued by NASA we read that “Late yesterday evening, the teams at the launch site successfully completed encapsulating the observatory inside the Ariane 5 rocket that will launch it into space. The final review of Webb’s launch readiness will take place on Tuesday 21st. December and, if successful, the positioning of the rocket on the launch pad is scheduled for Wednesday 22 December “.

In these hours, therefore, the telescope was inserted inside the fairing (made by a Swiss company). The next time he sees the light of the sun he will be in space. The covers /fairing they have been modified to allow you to manage internal pressure in an optimal way and not create problems for the James Webb space telescope. It will then take approximately 29 days to have the telescope in its final configuration and position. The first scientific observations, on the other hand, should take place within a few months (around six months, when the mirrors are correctly calibrated).

As illustrated in the video above, the steps will be different than the JWST will have to complete. The journey of the space telescope will take it to a distance of 1.5 million km from the Earth (Lagrange point L2). Everything must be done correctly and there will be no way to intervene directly. An analysis of each step in detail is available on the official website. All that remains is to wait for the last few days and enjoy the show of the launch.

