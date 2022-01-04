James Webb space telescope: what was said during the conference and the latest updates

Yesterday, when in Italy it was 17:30, the NASA held a conference to talk about some news on the opening procedures of the James Webb space telescope. As we know in these hours, the tensioning of the five layers of the lower solar shading is underway, which will last from two to three days. This is a critical moment and the engineers want to take the time to complete it successfully.

When the tensioning is completed (successfully) about 70% -75% of the 344 “single points of failure [ndr. della missione]“ will be exceeded, as stated by Bill Ochs (Webb Project Manager at NASA). This clearly will not result in the end of the initial setup period as there will still be several steps to complete thereafter. Recall then that the first image of the JWST it should arrive in about 6 months.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Conference

The first to speak during the conference call was his own Bill Ochs (project manager for Webb) who recalled how the whole team following the mission of the JWST has been working non-stop since launch. Despite everything, there was a way to balance the working part with a well-deserved rest (on shifts) thus avoiding them being too tired.

Ochs also pointed out how, despite all the tests and simulations on the ground, when launching a satellite (or a space telescope such as the JWST) things in orbit are however a little different. For this it takes time to know the situations in detail. The project manager recalled the main stages of the last few days (the beginning of opening the shield, raising the top and releasing the rear flap).

it has been confirmed that the tensioning of the first layer facing the Sun began at 16:00 yesterday (Italian time) and ended at 21:48. This layer, of the five present in total, is the thickest one and the one that receives most of the light and heat from the Sun, Moon and Earth. It is also the one with the largest surface. The team then announced that they had also completed the steps for the second and third layers of the solar shading of the James Webb space telescope. For the second the tension started at 22:09 yesterday (Italian time) and lasted 74 minutes, for the third started at 23:48 and lasted 71 minutes. Now the last two layers remain (the ones closest to the instrumentation). Thanks to a Road map so tight was recovered part of “lost time” for the corrections and surveys carried out in recent days, which were discussed during yesterday’s conference and which are reported below.

The two concerns of these days for the JWST

There have been two “concerns”: one concerned the power supply system (with solar panels), the other the motors to tension the shielding sheets. We specify that these are not real problems and that, as stated, the James Webb space telescope enjoys excellent health. Here are some more details.

In the first case the system had a basic configuration with the maximum number of cycles for the PSU regulator. This setting limited the energy that solar panels made available to the telescope and could lead to abnormal battery drain in the future. Amy Lo (by Northrop Grumman) explained that the solar panel system can be optimized panel by panel to always get the most out of it. Despite the tests pre-launch in this we used the simulator found in the Northrop Grumman factories to look for the best values. L the temperatures found in orbit were set for each panel (which was not possible before launch) to optimize energy production. The procedure was performed successfully in the past few hours by switching the power supply subsystem from a value of 58.6V up to 65V-69V.

The second concern concerned some of the motors dedicated to tensioning. According to the sensors, the temperatures of the latter were higher than expected (while remaining within the limits). Amy Lo stated that the team knew that once the James Webb space telescope had it been in orbit it would have needed a “reset” parameters. To reduce the temperature the telescope was repositioned so that there was less sunlight incident on these motors. This trim correction was carried out yesterday with the engines reaching 53C (against the expected 47C).

