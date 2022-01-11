James Webb successfully opened the primary mirror. It will take months to calibrate

The James Webb Space Telescope, continuing its journey that will take it 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, has deployed its main mirror of 6.5 meters in diameter composed of 18 gold-coated tiles.

Webb’s “mirror of desires” has been extended



On January 4, the extension of the fifth layer that is part of the solar shield was completed. The next day it was the turn of the opening of the secondary mirror, which is held in place by the arms of the structure over 7 meters long.

On January 6, Webb opened the radiant panel needed to disperse the heat produced by the onboard instruments.

Subsequently, between 7 and 8 January the largest space telescope ever started and concluded the opening of the main mirror by moving the lateral wings made up of three hexagons each.

Overall, the primary mirror has an area of ​​25 square meters, arranged on the 18 hexagonal beryllium tiles coated with a gold layer that is only 100 nm thick.

Opening the mirror does not automatically cause the James Webb to function, as it is now necessary the phase of aligning the individual pieces which will take months to complete.