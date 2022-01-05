James Webb Telescope Deployed Heat Shield – Space & Astronomy

The deployment of the five layers of the heat shield of the new James Webb space telescope launched at Christmas has been successfully completed: NASA announces it on Twitter, leading the mission together with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian (CSA).

The operation, which lasted several hours, was considered one of the most critical moments for the success of the mission, as well as the most difficult deployment ever made in space by NASA.

After taking a short break to check the perfect functioning of all the devices, the technicians had started in the night between 3 and 4 January to power up the first 3 huge sheets of Kapton, a hair-thin insulating material that will protect the telescope from the sun’s rays. The operations took just over an hour for each of the 21 by 14 meter ‘sheets’.

the next step, probably at the end of the week, will be to deploy the secondary mirror and then the large primary mirror of 6.5 meters in diameter.