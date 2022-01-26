James Webb, the NASA telescope has reached its destination 1.5 million kilometers from Earth- Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

After a wait of decades, James Webb was launched into orbit last December 25: the telescope will be used to observe the formation of stars and galaxies at a distance of time relatively close to the Big Bang.

The first objective was achieved: the James Webb telescope arrived at its destination at one distance of about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. At a more strictly astronomical level it is the so-called Lagrange point L2where it will begin to orbit in a stable manner thanks to the equilibrium of distances with respect to our planet and the Sun. The telescope was launched last December 25 from the Guyana Space Center, in Kourou, in French Guiana and as planned reached its goal in 30 days. The next step is to prepare in the coming weeks all the equipment necessary to make it operational at the level of space observations.

At the origins of the Universe In fact, James Webb’s task is to go deeper and deeper into the discovery of the origin of the Universe. This can be done thanks to a technology that allows the analysis of a spectrum of longer wavelengths compared to the predecessor Hubble, especially those of theinfrared. In this way you can take a further step back in time, up to a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. In fact, the new telescope is able to perceive bodies at a greater distance not only at a kilometer level, but also of their origin over time to capture the light emitted from the moment of their formation, and which is only now coming to us given the enormous distances that they separate us.

The relationship with Hubble Actually the James Webb it will not replace the famous Hubble which in recent decades has given us the main images of the universe, but will serve to extend the range of action previously had. The iconic telescope in operation for 30 years was in fact limited to the observation of wavelengths in the spectrum of ultraviolet and visible light. With the James Webb you can make a clear leap in quality also thanks to a technology that has progressed over time and a a more advanced telescope structure: just think among other things that the Hubble mirror was 2.4 meters while that of its successor was 6.5 meters, which makes it the largest space telescope ever launched into orbit.

The wait and the costs Putting all this information in line, the reason for the enormous anticipation around the launch of the James Webb becomes clearer. A moment that astronomers have been waiting for for decades taking into account the enormous delays (including those close to the launch at the end of December) which marked the preparation of the telescope itself. The original project that already involved NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency dates back to the 1990s. Circumstances that have also led to a literal explosion in the costs of the entire operation: we speak of quadrupled figures compared to the initial estimates that led the project to break through 10 billion dollars. A very important investment that will be spread over a period of activity of at least a decade. For the first images elaborated by James Webb it is necessary to wait for May or June of this year.