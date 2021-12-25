James Webb’s adventure begins The most powerful telescope in the world to discover the origins of the Universe – Corriere.it

from Giovanni Caprara

Ariane 5, carrying the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful observatory ever built in the world, departed at 1.20 pm from the Guyana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. Approximately 26 minutes after launch, James Webb successfully separated from the rocket and will now continue his mission to discover the origins of the Universe. An event that astronomers have been waiting for for 30 years. The telescope is so powerful that it is capable of capturing the thermal imprint of a hornet at the distance of the moon. But above all it will allow astronomy to be rewritten and provide unpublished data: to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Hubble, with the ambition to clarify two essential questions: Where do we come from? and Are we alone in the Universe? NASA astrophysics Amber Straughn explained at a press conference in early December.

Conceived in 1989 and called “JWST” (James Webb Space Telescope, in honor of a former NASA administrator), this US-made telescope was designed by NASA in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) . Its development has been marked by countless problems that have delayed its launch for years and that have quadrupled the initial costs up to 10 billion dollars. What distinguishes the James Webb from previous generations of telescopes is that it will observe the universe in the infrared spectrum, so it will be able to observe the first galaxies, those closest to the time of the Big Bang.

Space exploration is a history of great discoveries. It all began with the first American Explorer-1 satellite in January 1958 when the Geiger counter installed on board discovered that the Earth was protected from radiation belts trapped by the magnetic field and this had allowed the birth of life on Earth preventing the surface from being sterilized. as happens on Mars. But it was only the beginning of the knowledge of the world around our planet. The following year the Soviet probe Luna-3ci astonished us for the first time showing us the hidden face of the Moon that has remained unknown to humanity since its origins. And it was a very different face, devoid of the great flat seas clearly visible and pockmarked instead by a myriad of craters.

Thus also began the study of the first celestial bodies thanks to the probes that approached revealing with their instruments realities impossible to capture with terrestrial telescopes. Venus was one of the first targets especially by the Soviet Venera probes: they investigated the reasons that had led him to be perpetually enveloped by clouds, a prisoner of a greenhouse effect from which he never freed himself and which still intrigues today in the investigations of the probes (they measured a surface temperature of 450 degrees), to understand if the Earth could also become a victim of a similar condition. Meanwhile, he looked to even more distant planetary environments such as the giants of the solar system Jupiter and Saturn.

The Pioneer 10 and 11 probes then departed of NASA which in the meantime demonstrated how it was possible to overcome the asteroid belt present after Mars, without any danger (as had been feared). We then approached Jupiter by understanding the almost entirely gaseous nature of a celestial body that had remained halfway through its evolution without being able to become a star due to its insufficient mass. Once on Saturn, the nature of the rings a few tens of meters thick and made up of dust and ice was discovered. And after the Pioneers came the Voyager probes which deepened the exploration of the giants by revealing a huge amount of moons around them. Not only. On some, such as Jupiter Europe, under the ice with which it appeared to be covered, traces of large lakes of liquid water were collected in which now we are trying to understand if life exists. And Voyager-2 continued the journey bringing our eye on the unknown landscapes of Uranus and Neptune, building the identikit of the planets at the edge of the solar system. Finally the planetary procession around the Sun gained a complete knowledge that could help decipher its history, its formation and the reasons for the differences. In 2015 with the New Horizons probe we also went beyond the borders by scrutinizing the first frozen worlds that surround the solar system populating the Kuiper belt.

Meanwhile, the possibilities of technology were widening making it possible to study small worlds on which to find clues to planetary origins. For this purpose, missions such as Rosetta dell’Esa were born, to asteroids and comets, considered precious fossils of the initial formation. Together with the knowledge of our cosmic corner, exploration was always supported by the great challenge of the search for life, and this focused in particular on Mars, the territory of science fiction and science from the second half of the nineteenth century thanks to the discovery of canals by by Virginio Schiaparelli. With this aim began a race by the Soviet Union but above all by NASA which with powerful rovers established that on the Red Planet there had been ideal conditions for life to ignite. Now we expect the arrival of the soil samples that the Perseverance rover is collecting and which will be transported to Earth by another probe departing in 2026. In the meantime, in 2022 the ExoMars probe of ESA will go to excavate the subsoil with an auger robotic Italian, because in the depths where lakes of water have been discovered, perhaps some traces of past or present life may be hidden. Cosmic exploration, however, has also given us eyes capable of going further, of peering into the depths of the universe, especially with the Hubble Space Telescope, establishing its age of 13.7 billion years.

Now with successor James Webb Space Telescope of NASA and ESA, we will go even deeper in time and space, getting closer and closer to the moments of our origins, when the first stars and galaxies were born. galaxy trying to understand if there is a twin of our Earth and maybe life. The adventure of exploration, therefore, continues.