James will play the Asian Champions with Al Rayyan

Al Rayyan closes the season by participating in the AFC Champions, the team that managed to save the category in the local league hopes to have a good international tournament and with James Rodríguez as a reference, they will seek the third title for Qatar, which has only two achieved by Al Saad (1989 and 2011). It will be the first time that the Colombian disputes this tournament.

Playing 1,219 minutes so far in his first season in Qatar, James has played 15 games, provided 6 assists and scored 5 goals. The Champions appears as a tournament that can be a revenge to improve what has been done so far and try to be protagonists in a competition where Arab, Korean, Chinese and Japanese teams dominate.

Brahimi, Nzonzi and James are the three references of the team led by Córdova. The Chilean coach wants to consolidate his idea in this tournament and will begin to prove it next Friday, April 8, when they visit Istiklol in Tajikistan. Al Rayyan is part of group A together with Al Hilal where Gustavo Cuéllar and Sharjan FC of the United Arab Emirates play.

Al Rayyan’s matches in the AFC Champions

April 08: Istiklol vs. Al Rayyan

April 11: Al Rayyan vs. Al-Hilal

April 15: Sharjah vs. Al Rayyan

April 19th: Al Rayyan vs. Sharjah

April 23rd: Al Rayyan vs. istiklol

April 27: Al-Hilal vs. Al Rayyan