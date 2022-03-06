James would be a starter in Al Rayyan vs. Al Wakrah, Qatar Cup, target Colombia National Team | Colombians Abroad

This Saturday (11:45 am), Al Rayyan hosts Al Wakrah, for the quarterfinals of the Emir of Qatar Cup. So far, nothing that shakes the news universe in Colombia, except for one detail: it is the first of the three games that James Rodríguez has left before the March FIFA date in which it will be necessary to decide if the Colombian National Team will see the next World Cup on TV or from the field.

Coach Reinaldo Rueda needs all his available troops to seek the elusive miracle of goals and victories, now mandatory, against Bolivia and Venezuela, on March 24 and 29 respectively.

So Al Wakrah, this Saturday, will be the first to allow him to improve on his personal best of 4 goals and 6 assists in 12 games for his current exotic club.

Then there will be two games for the local League: on March 8 against Al Sadd, the super leader who leads Al Rayyan by 35 points, and on the 1st of the same month against Shamal, ninth in the table, one step above the team from Colombian. There is no discussion there anymore because Nicolás Córdova’s men are saved from that mess. What there are are minutes for the legs of the number 10.

Whenever James is good, he is a starter not only because he is the most expensive on the payroll but because he really makes a difference in a squad with many limitations, especially defensively. That has cost him throughout the season, which has really not been satisfactory at all and has made the creative speak publicly of his desire to leave.

But for now it’s still there, it’s what he has and he needs to get as much juice as possible to win physically and in confidence: if one of those assists or goals can be counted with the yellow shirt on, everything will be a profit.