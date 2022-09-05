Jamie Campbell Bower did the ‘casting’ to be Harry Potter telling a dirty joke: “There was silence” – Movie News

The actor who plays Vecna ​​in ‘Stranger Things’ was part of important film franchises in the past, but his first attempts to appear to join them were not good.

For many, Jamie Campbell Bower has burst into their lives playing neighbor in stranger things. For others, the actor was already a familiar face before debuting in the fourth season of the Netflix fiction. Before appearing in the series by the brothers Ross and Matt Duffer, Bower had already given life to a couple of villains in two of the most successful film sagas of recent years: It was Gellert Grindelwald for a few seconds in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and went Caius in The Twilight Saga.

The funny thing is that Bower was originally considered to give life to the main heroes of both franchises. While for The Twilight Saga his schedule made it difficult for him to be Edward Cullenfor Harry Potter his ‘casting’ proposal did not work as he expected.

The actor has told on the podcast Happy Sad Confused how was his terrible test to bring to life on the big screen the young magician created by JK Rowling. “Honey, I was willing to do Harry Potter. They came to my school looking for potential Potters or potential cast members and they picked me out of a handful of people.”it states.

“I met Chris Columbus in London for the first Potter and they asked us to come up with a joke.” This is when the trouble started for Bower, who ddecided to tell a dirty joke and the result was not what was expected. “I had just heard a joke about why fairies sit on top of the Christmas tree. It’s a really dirty joke because it’s about a Christmas tree up someone’s ass.. I told the joke at the ‘casting’. Silence fell after telling. I said, ‘Well, fuck him. For something else”. Years later, the interpreter ended up giving life to the young version of the dark magician Gellert Grindelwald.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Caius in an image from ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’.



As to The Twilight Saga, Bower has said that they contacted him to do the test to play Edward Cullen, but the thing did not go ahead. “They were very interested in me reading for Edward. They said, ‘Jamie’s dedication to his characters, we’d be interested in seeing him.’ And it didn’t go well at the time because they were interested in seeing me around the same time that Sweeney it premiered. Life was so crazy and hectic that it was one of those things that never comes to fruition.. Then we went into the second movie and they said, ‘Hey, do you want to play the bad guy?

Bower brought Caius to life in the franchise starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. His characters are one of the Volturi, vampire royalty in the world created by Stephenie Meyer. In the movies, this group is played by Dakota Fanning, Michael Sheen, Christopher Heyerdahl, Cameron Bright, Daniel Cudmore, and Charlie Bewley. Bower appeared in new Moon, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Y Dawn Part 2.

In his statements about why he was unable to audition for Edward Cullen, Bower mentions Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a film that was his first major work on the big screen. The film, a musical directed by Tim Burton, stars Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman and Sacha Baron Cohen. Another of the sagas for which Bower signed was Shadowhunters, which adapted the novels written by Cassandra Clare with Lily Collins as the lead. However, the thing did not go very well and a sequel was never made after the first installment. bone city.

Now, fans of the actor are wondering if Bower will return as Vecna ​​in season 5 of stranger things. The Duffer brothers have recently started working on the new batch of Netflix fiction episodes. Will the villain return to continue tormenting the survivors of Hawkins?

