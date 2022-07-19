Jamie Campbell Bower playing the guitar in his underwear drives ‘Stranger Things’ fans crazy

The dream of every fan of ‘Stranger Things’ is to see Joseph Quinn or Jamie Campbell Bower being the coolest of all, and this video from Vecna ​​will confirm it for you.

In Stranger Things season four there were two important characters who empathized with any fan: Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower). Protagonist and antagonist. One played guitar to help beat the other. The music ended up as the driving force of all this new batch of episodes and was added to the history of little rock stars that the cast has, since Finn Wolfhard and Joe Keery belonged to a couple of gangs before they became phenomena.

To the euphoria for all the music in the series, including “Master of Puppets” and “Runnin’ Up The Hill”, by Metallica and Kate Bush, we have to add the talent of Campbell. Yes, because he is another of the musicians in the group. On Tik Tok there is a video of him playing guitar at a concert while taking off his pants. He ends up in boxers and the screams of all the fans are quite loud. They expected it and it was fulfilled.

But why did he play the guitar? What was she doing on stage yelling “fuck this”? It turns out that the actor and ex-boyfriend of Lily Collins belonged to a punk rock and hardcore band, Counterfeit. Formed in 2015 and that began as one of the promises of the entire British scene. They even belonged to a sub-label of Universal Music, Republic Records, which released their only album Together We Are Stronger, released in 2017.



@001STRXNGER The video that drives Jamie’s followers crazy.



Many of the comparisons were immediate. From the look they thought they were part of the pop punk, emo or hardcore revival, a kind of new Bring Me The Horizon. Nothing to see. They heard Jamie perform, because he was the vocalist, songs like “Letters to Lost” and they thought there was a lot of influence from Nirvana in its essence. Nothing lost, the truth is that it is the most grungy song of all the ones they recorded. But then there were songs like Enough that seemed like something Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie.



Counterfeit They were Counterfeit.



Counterfeit did give many concerts. They played at rock festivals, Reading among the biggest. Unfortunately the band disbanded in November 2020. Jamie made the announcement on the official Instagram account as the rest of the members no longer wanted to be part of the direction Jamie took for the group. Better decided to finish. The group, formed in London, never had an echo in Latin America, as it did in Europe, but perhaps it will have a second chance with the entire stranger community that now knows it.