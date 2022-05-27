Jamie Carragher asks Manchester United to fire Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool player and current Sky Sport consultant, Jamie Carragher, has given another layer on Cristiano Ronaldo’s lackluster performance at Manchester United this summer. And for the host, the Red Devils must fire the Portuguese.

Big changes are expected at Old Trafford this summer under new manager Ten Hag, following the end of a disastrous Manchester United campaign in which the Red Devils finished sixth. The Danish technician who should inject new blood into the Mancunian workforce should also get rid of several undesirables. We are talking about Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Lee Grant who are all set to leave when their contracts expire in June, as well as Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo who want also leave the Mancunian boat.

And for Jamie Carragher, the former coach of Ajax Amsterdam should start by firing Ronaldo. The Portuguese has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, but the former Liverpool defender insists the 37-year-old was “not a good signing” for the England side.

“When Guardiola arrived at City, he said no to Joe Hart. Everyone was surprised. Klopp did the same with Benteke, who had cost Liverpool 40 million. I am convinced that Ten Hag has to do this with Ronaldo, whether he is allowed to or not. I said it all through this season: it was not a good signingthe former England international told Gary Neville on YouTube channel The Overlap.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time and a million times better than I was. I’m obviously not saying he should hang up his cleats and I’m not saying that to disrespect him. He’s amazing, but he’s never played in a team as bad as this. He always played in big teams and always tried to be the star player. It’s a negative thing when you’re not in a good team and that’s what I always thought throughout this season. United cannot continue another season with 38-year-old striker, even if he still scores goals“, he added.

Eric Ten Hag wants to keep Cristiano Ronaldo

Eric Ten Hag has confirmed his intention to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo next season. “I look forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is a giant, by everything he has shown so far and by his ambition. I want to keep him at Manchester United, of course. He has been very important for this club and can produce great stats” , he added.

Asked last week about the arrival of Eric Ten Hag, the Portuguese recognized that things must change at the Red Devils as mentioned by the new coach. ” What I know of him is that he has done a fantastic job for Ajax, that he is an experienced coach. But we have to give him time. Things must change as he wishes “had dropped CR7.

On the same subject