Jamie Carragher Luis Díaz came to transform Liverpool | premier league

Liverpool and Luis Díaz qualified for a new final. The Colombian was a starter against Manchester City for the semifinals of the FA Cup. The peasant has already won the Carabao Cup, and is still alive in the Champions League, and Premier, in addition to the oldest cup in England that will await a rival between Chelsea or Crystal Palace . Prior to that game against the citizens, Jamie Carragher praised Diaz.

Obviously, it is a more than authorized voice to speak about the environment of Liverpool. Referent and emblem of the Anfield team commented on the good moment that Luis Díaz is experiencing and the sensations in this team. In addition, Carragher is a footballer who always tries to encourage the Colombian with words of encouragement that move anyone.

With the arrival of the Colombian from Porto, Carragher assures that the squad has changed for the better. He created competition for Salah and Mané. Regarding the Senegalese and ‘Lucho’, he told CBS Sports, ‘he has arrived and is the first person who has put Sadio Mané, in the last four or five years, under real pressure for his position. Sadio Mané has now, on occasion, moved to the centre-forward position due to pressure from Diaz in that position.’

In addition, he highlighted his great moment, ‘it has been a revelation since it arrived. She really has. It seems to me that he has transformed Liverpool, people now look at his team and say ‘it’s a great team’. You’ve seen the goals he’s already scored and how brave he’s been.’

Díaz has already played more than 15 games, has converted three goals, and one assist among all the competitions played. In addition, he adapted very well to the group, to the country, although he still needs to learn the language that will empower him much more. In addition, he got his first title, the Carabao Cup.