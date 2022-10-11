Jamie Carragher snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and names the 3 greatest footballers of all time

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has excluded Portuguese and Mancunian superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won five Ballon d’Ors, from his list of the three greatest players of all time.

Instead, Carragher named Argentine and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi as his first choice. He also included former Argentina and Napoli striker Diego Maradona and former France and Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane in his list of the greatest players of all time.

In a chat with former Manchester United captain Roy Keane on Sky Sports, Carragher explained his preferences. He stated :

“Messi, if Argentina win the World Cup, I think that would almost cement him in the eyes of many people as number one.”

He added :

“Maradona, for what he did in 1986; I was a young kid watching him, and I couldn’t believe what I was watching and then I would pick Zidane.”

He pursues :

“I just think of Zidane for what he did in the greatest moments; the World Cup final, the goal at Hampden in the Champions League final, his performance at Euro 2000, which he won, was special. »

Ronaldo is a glaring omission given his personal accolades and club achievements. He scored 700 goals and provided 222 assists in 942 appearances for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Sporting CP.

Winner of the UEFA European Championship in 2016, the Portuguese striker has lifted 32 club and national trophies. He is the record UEFA Champions League winner with five crowns and is also the all-time top scorer (140 goals) in the continental competition. Ronaldo also won the top scorer title in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been demoted to the Manchester United bench in the current campaign. Under new manager Erik ten Hag, he started just four games, only one of which was in the Premier League. He has scored two goals and provided an assist in ten appearances this season.

Ronaldo is expected to feature for the UEFA Europa League game against Omonia at Old Trafford on Thursday, October 13.

