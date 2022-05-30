Entertainment

Jamie Carragher wants Erik ten Hag to sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking in The Overlap fan talk on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher said: “Jurgen Klopp comes to Liverpool direct, they had bought players under Brendan Rodgers in the summer.

“Christian Benteke cost them around £40m and he said to them, ‘You’re not for me, out! Upon making this bold decision right away, everyone sits up and thinks, “Oh, this guy is taking this job seriously.”

“I am convinced that Erik ten Hag must do this with Cristiano Ronaldo, whether he is allowed to or not, and I have said this constantly throughout this season, he was not a good signing.

“Ronaldo has never played in such a bad team, he has the attitude of wanting to be the main man, to get people going. When you’re not playing on a great team, that can be seen as a downside. »

New Manchester United manager Ten Hag has already praised Ronaldo, calling him a ‘giant’ and saying the Portuguese striker has a role in his team.

The Red Devils are still looking to strengthen their attack with the departure of Edinson Cavani and the suspension of Mason Greenwood after rape charges.

