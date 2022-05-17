Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson: Did they get along badly during the filming of 50 Shades of Grey?

From paper to film, the story of Christian Grey Y Anastasia Steele transcended borders. The fury that arose from the books written by EL James was transferred to the big screen in the same way and the three films in the saga were a box office success, as well as the fame of its two protagonists grew tirelessly, Dakota Johnsonn Y jamie dornan.

The duo of actors quickly conquered the hearts of fans of the story of love and masochism, since the chemistry between them on screen was explosive. There are those who came to dream of a true story that never materialized since each one has their life made with their respective partners and the rumors that ran around them did not help.

The press claimed that there was a bad relationship between dakota johnson Y jamie dornan, and that made it very difficult for them to carry out the filming. At first neither of them referred to the subject, but over time they were facing the rumors and telling the truth.

The day the first installment of the erotic saga was released, jamie dornan He said about it: “People like to create a little tension as the film approaches. It’s an obvious story. If I were part of that world of making up false stories, I would suddenly start them on a blog.”

On another occasion and regarding the intimate scenes that both had to interpret, dornan He said that he was in charge of helping dakota at cutting times. “She was literally tied or exposed, naked on those stages… And for this, when they said cut, someone had to take the initiative, she was not going to leave her trapped and exposed there,” she said, showing how united they were during filming. .

On your side, dakota johnson He also addressed the rumors of a bad relationship with his partner, saying, “Jamie and I worked closely for so long. There were no inhibitions and he was very honest, very trusting. I was lucky not to have a bad experience with him.”

Since then, both have given their career the direction they wanted but have maintained a good relationship. In fact, they crossed paths a while ago at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado and took a picture together that was quickly vitalized by fans of 50 shades of gray.