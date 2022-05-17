Entertainment

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson: Did they get along badly during the filming of 50 Shades of Grey?

From paper to film, the story of Christian Grey Y Anastasia Steele transcended borders. The fury that arose from the books written by EL James was transferred to the big screen in the same way and the three films in the saga were a box office success, as well as the fame of its two protagonists grew tirelessly, Dakota Johnsonn Y jamie dornan.

The duo of actors quickly conquered the hearts of fans of the story of love and masochism, since the chemistry between them on screen was explosive. There are those who came to dream of a true story that never materialized since each one has their life made with their respective partners and the rumors that ran around them did not help.

