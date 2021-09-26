Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt in streaming

ROME – Strange, but true: it was even from 2008 with The doubt with Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman (unforgettable film) that director and playwright John Patrick Shanley did not make a feature film. After all, however, the times of the American director have always been these since his first film was in 1990, the underrated Joe against the Volcano with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan (retrieve it, if you find it). Now Shanley – who in 1998 also won the Oscar as a screenwriter for Bewitched by the moon – back behind the camera with The scent of wild grass, unreleased film in Italy despite the protagonist couple – Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan, not exactly two strangers – and now finally in streaming, you can find it on CHILI.

Born from a play written by Shanley and already taken to the theater, Outside Mullingar, set in Ireland, The scent of wild grass has an incredible cast that in addition to Blunt and Dornan, also lines Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm and Jon Tenney. History? That of Anthony Reilly (Dornan), proud Irishman but constantly belittled by his father despite the constant commitment to his work. What hurts him most of all is the idea that the man can bequeath the family farm to Adam (Hamm), his American cousin. While Rosemary Muldoon (Blunt), who seems to bear a grudge for something that happened in childhood, has feelings for him that are very different from those that appear to others. How will it end?

A drama of the past that mixes love and family ties, a notable change of horizon for Jamie Dornan – on the run from his mister Christian Gray de Fifty Shades of Gray – and also for the novel Mary Poppins, Emily Blunt, who here also offers a truly touching singing moment: the original title of the film is in fact Wild Mountain Thyme, exactly like the traditional Irish song composed in the nineteenth century and reinterpreted by practically everyone (from Marianne Faithfull to Bob Dylan) that the actress sings in a club in front of Christopher Walken in one of the best moments of the film. No, it is not a masterpiece The scent of wild grass, but it’s one of those little films that feel good. And it’s not cheap.

Here you can see the trailer of the film: