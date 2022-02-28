Jamie Dornan doesn’t want to downsize ‘Fifty Shades’

Every role in an actor’s life can be both a curse and a blessing for his career. For Jamie Dornan (39), his casting in “Fifty Shades” was definitely both.

Filming the erotic novel “Fifty Shades”, Jamie Dornan became a world star and a sex symbol.

And although he starred in several movies before and after, the multifaceted actor is limited to this one role.



2015: The movie that changed his career forever: Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades of GrayPhoto: Universal Pictures/dpa

The same thing happened to his colleagues in other movie series, like James Bond. Dornan is currently being marketed by bookies as a possible successor to 007.

But the actor gives little hope, as he says in an interview with BILD am SONNTAG: “I will never play in a movie series again.”



Jamie Dornan has been married to singer Amelia Warner since 2012. The couple has three children.Photo: Bertrand Rendov Petroff/Getty Images

Dornan is grateful to movie trilogywhich grossed nearly $140 billion worldwide and opened the doors of Hollywood to the Irish.

“Actually, it’s great. I consider myself very lucky to have had the opportunity to experience it. A lot of actors are eager to be a part of a movie series because, first of all, it’s so financially rewarding and prestigious to get back into character. especially the one that has been a great success.”

“Of course, I hope my career lasts long enough that I’m not interrupted in the role that I played at the beginning of my career,” Dornan continues.

The Irishman can currently be seen in the seven-time Oscar-winning drama film Belfast.

This Kenneth Branagh-directed film is particularly close to Dornan, after all about his hometown, shaped to this day by the horror of the Northern Ireland conflict.

Dornan: “I was born virtually pure and spent my entire youth in the midst of conflict. There were times when I got really bad and a year or two wasn’t that bad. You can’t be from Belfast and not be negatively affected. for the problems”.



Jamie Dornan with Judd Hill in “Belfast.” The film was nominated for seven Oscars.Photo: Rob Youngson/AP

Dornan: “I’m really looking for roles related to my country. I want to represent my home country, Ireland. I want to do that for the rest of my career.”

The first years of his career were not particularly promising.

“I shared an apartment with Eddie Redmayne and was good friends with Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson. That was around 2008 or 2009,” Dornan recalled in an interview with Pams. “For many years we were just trying to find work, and we often failed. .”

The boys remain good friends to this day. And all of them belong to the Hollywood elite with their hits.

Dornan: “At the time, I didn’t feel like that was going to happen (He laughs). If someone had told us then that we were going to do so well at work years later, I don’t think we would have believed it.”

Jamie Dornan is celebrating her 40th birthday in May, so does her special birthday mean anything?

“Not really, but I look forward to my 40th birthday. My life has always been very defined for decades. I moved to London from Belfast when I was 20, and my career really took off when I was 30 and in that decade of my life I got married and had three children. In this new decade of my life, I really want to step on the accelerator. I still have a lot to prove.”